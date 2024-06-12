Report reveals the Ten Hag attitude which left Ratcliffe impressed & spared him Man Utd sack

The willingness of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to accept a tactical suggestion from technical director Jason Wilcox for the FA Cup final was key in helping him retain his job, according to the Guardian.

The former Manchester City academy director suggested to the Dutchman to use Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes as a false 9 for the game, and it paid off, with the Red Devils captain providing the assist for Kobbie Mainoo’s winner.

Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was impressed with Ten Hag’s flexibility and decision to take on Wilcox’s tactical suggestion, with the Dutchman proving he can work within the club’s new football structure.

The former Southampton director of football will set out a style of play blueprint that will be enforced on all levels of the club, and the manager has shown he is willing to work with Wilcox as he also deployed the tactic – using Fernandes as a false 9 – against Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the last two Premier League games of 2023-24.

Having been the head coach of Man City under-18s for four years, winning a national championship title and two FA Youth Cups before becoming their academy director, Wilcox brings plenty of football and tactical knowledge to the table.

He will also lead transfer recruitment in the summer window with incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth still on gardening leave, and Ten Hag will hope he gets the major decisions right as the Dutchman’s future could depend on the quality of business done in the coming weeks.

The Man United boss is in talks over a contract extension as he has just a year left on his current deal, and he has Wilcox to thank for remaining at Old Trafford as many expected him to be sacked following the underwhelming league campaign the Red Devils had.