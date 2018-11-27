Redskins claim Reuben Foster off waivers

Linebacker Reuben Foster, whom the San Francisco 49ers cut Sunday after a domestic violence allegation, has been claimed off waivers by the Washington Redskins.

Foster was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay in advance of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Foster was arrested at about 9 p.m. Saturday and was cut from the team about 12 hours later.

Foster has had a series of run-ins with the law and the NFL over the past year, serving a two-game suspension to begin this season following a gun charge. He was also accused of domestic violence this past summer, though charges were dropped when his former girlfriend recanted her original statement.

Reuben Foster could be signing with an NFL team soon. (Getty)

