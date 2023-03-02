New report refutes Panthers’ rumored interest in Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It may be time to cancel those thoughts about Aaron Rodgers, Carolina Panthers fans.

On Thursday afternoon’s edition of NFL Live, ESPN senior insider Adam Schefter reported that the Panthers reached out to the Green Bay Packers about the availability of the four-time Most Valuable Player. Shortly after, however, Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte shot down any such development—tweeting out the following:

Also…The Panthers have NOT contacted the Packers about Aaron Rodgers, per sources. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 2, 2023

Considering that many of the league’s big wigs from all 32 teams have congregated to Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week, wheeling and dealing is bound to happen. But Kunkel, a local reporter who is quite in tune with the Panthers beat, has asserted there has been no wheeling (and hence, no dealing) between Carolina and Green Bay.

The Panthers, even if they hadn’t inquired about Rodgers, have been busy on the quarterback front in Indianapolis regardless. In addition to having met with free agent Derek Carr on Tuesday night, it’s safe to say they’ve already spoken with the top passing prospects of the 2023 draft in Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker.

