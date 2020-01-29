Report: Referee Walt Anderson promoted to senior V.P.

Changes are coming to the officiating ranks.

Referee Walt Anderson will leave the field to work as a senior vice president, Mike Sando of TheAthletic.com reports.

Anderson, who has worked as an NFL official since 1996, including the past 17 as a referee, now will run the officiating training and development program.

Anderson will report directly to executive vice president Troy Vincent.

The move does not directly affect the current head of officiating, Al Riveron, whose future Sando calls “a separate matter.”

Anderson worked the NFC divisional-round game between the Vikings and 49ers.