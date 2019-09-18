Report: Redskins to sign edge rusher Noah Spence after slow start up front

Through two games the Redskins logged two sacks. The defensive front is supposed to be the strength of this team, and through two games, it hasn't been.

Well, looks like Washington is trying to do something about it.

Source tells me that the Redskins are planning to sign former Bucs outside linebacker Noah Spence tomorrow. Spence worked out for them last week. He also worked out for the Bears today, along with the Bills two weeks ago. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 18, 2019

A second-round pick in 2016, Spence played three seasons for the Bucs before being waived before cutdown day this August. In three years with the Bucs, he logged 6.5 sacks and started six games, but 5.5 of those sacks came during an impressive rookie season.

Though Spence entered the NFL from Eastern Kentucky, he started his college career at Ohio State after being the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Pennsylvania. He was a big-time recruit but was thrown out of Ohio State and the Big Ten conference after repeated failed drug tests.

Still just 25-years-old, Spence stands 6-foot-2 and 251 lbs., prototype size for an NFL outside linebacker. He has talent or certainly did.

It will be interesting to watch what the Redskins corresponding roster move is to sign Spence. The team needs more production from their outside linebackers and their pass rush in general.

