Report: Redskins refuse to field trade offers for Trent Williams amid contentious holdout

Both sides are entrenched in the bitter holdout between left tackle Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins with news landing Monday that the team doesn’t intend to budge.

Days after a report that Williams has no intention of ever playing for Washington again, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Washington is rebuffing incoming trade offers for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Washington has told multiple teams this summer it is not trading 7-time Pro Bowl OT Trent Williams, per sources. Williams has held out of camp, but Washington hasn’t flinched. Teams repeatedly have called about Williams, teams have inquired, and so far, teams have been rebuffed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2019

What now?

One of the game’s premiere pass blockers, Williams, 31, is a good fit for a team looking to win now and upgrade its line. The Redskins, meanwhile, spent a first-round draft pick on Dwayne Haskins and don’t intend to part ways with their primary quarterback protection.

But this isn’t your standard holdout strictly over contract negotiations. For Williams, this is personal and health-related.

There doesn't appear to a reasonable resolution to the dispute between Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins.

Williams had a benign grown removed from his head during the offseason and is reportedly upset with how the team’s medical staff handled the situation.

Other Redskins medical issues

Former Washington safety Su'a Cravens gave voice to Williams’ concerns Monday, tweeting that the Redskins “know they’re guilty” of mismanaging his own medical issue.

Other Washington players have experienced medical complications in the past year. Quarterback Alex Smith dealt with an infection following surgery to repair his broken leg and running back Derrius Guice dealt with multiple infections after surgery to repair a torn ACL.

If Williams truly doesn’t trust the team or its medical staff and management has no intention of trading him, this looks like a holdout without a reasonable resolution.

