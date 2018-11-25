Report: Redskins quarterback Smith's playing future uncertain

The Washington Redskins remain optimistic that quarterback Alex Smith will return from the severe leg injury he suffered last week, but doctors reportedly have a wait-and-see approach with the 34-year-old's playing future.

Smith suffered a compound fracture and a spiral fracture in his right leg in a loss to the Houston Texans. Coach Jay Gruden said last Monday that the spiral fracture -- a break in a long bone caused by a rotational force -- was discovered during Sunday's surgery, which he said "went well."

Gruden said Smith did not suffer any ligament damage and faces a 6-to-8 month recovery, but ESPN reported Sunday that his return to the football field is not a certainty depending on how the rehab progresses.

Colt McCoy, who threw three interceptions in Thursday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, will continue to start in Smith's absence.

"We anticipate him making a full recovery," Gruden said Monday of Smith, who signed a four-year, $94 million extension last offseason after arriving via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs.

