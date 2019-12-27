Report: Redskins, Pro Bowl punter Tress Way agree to four-year extension

One of the Redskins' best and most consistent players will be in the nation's capital for a long time.

Punter Tress Way has agreed to a four-year extension with the Redskins worth $15 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal will keep Way in the Burgundy and Gold through the 2024 NFL season.

The deal is expected to become official on Monday, according to Rapoport.

Way was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2019, and remains a candidate for first-team All-Pro as well. He currently leads the NFL in yards per punt at 49.2, and has averaged 46.6 yards per punt since joining the Redskins in 2014.

Last season, Way went the entire year without one touchback. Over 45 percent of his boots over the past two years have landed inside the 20-yard-line.

A fan favorite and one of the best at his job, Redskins fans should be ecstatic about the news.

