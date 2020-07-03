Report: Redskins owner Dan Snyder does not plan to address calls to change team's name

Thursday included numerous new developments in the effort to get the Washington Redskins to change their name.

FedEx, who holds the naming rights to Washington's stadium, formally asked the team to change their name. FedEx's CEO, Frederick Smith is a minority owner of the Redskins.

Also Nike, the NFL's official uniform supplier, removed all Redskins merchandise from their website after investors reportedly sent letters to them and FedEx urging them to end their relationships with Dan Snyder's franchise unless the team's name is changed.

The Redskins have yet to respond to these actions, and according to Josina Anderson, Snyder has no official plans to do so.

As of tonight I'm told Dan Snyder has no official plans to address the renewed call to change t/ Washington team name. While internally they say no other owner has contributed more to the Native American community monetarily &/w time pressure is rising for him to address publicly pic.twitter.com/HQd9CdIGAG — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 3, 2020

Anderson included the team has said internally that no other owner has contributed more to the Native American community monetarily.

Snyder has long held the stance that he won't change the team's name, but the circumstances following George Floyd's death and the ongoing movement for racial injustice has created quite a bit of noise surrounding the franchise's name.

