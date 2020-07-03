The Redskins are "likely" to change their team name at some point before the start of the 2020 season, according to a report published Friday by the Wall Street Journal. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network both separately confirmed on their respective networks that a change is expected.

Owner Dan Snyder is under pressure from several prominent sponsors including PepsiCo and FedEx to change the controversial name, which has been interpreted as a racial slur offensive to Native Americans.

In 2013, Snyder was adamant that he would "never" change the name, but the team showed a change in course when it released a statement Friday that said the organization would conduct a "thorough review" of the name.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," Snyder said via the statement.

RELATED: REDSKINS' STATEMENT SUGGESTS HOW DAN SNYDER'S STANCE ON TEAM NAME IS CHANGING

Amid protests for racial equity across the country, the Redskins removed founding owner George Preston Marshall's name from their Ring of Fame at FedEx Field in June. Marshall was the last NFL owner to integrate his franchise, only doing so in 1962 after federal officials threatened to kick the team off the government-owned land that it played on.

Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

Stay connected with the Redskins in the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE TEAM NAME NEWS:

Report: Redskins 'likely' to be renamed before 2020 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington