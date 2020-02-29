Report: Redskins expected to chase Panthers CB James Bradberry in free agency

There's been no shortage of reports that the Redskins will chase Panthers cornerback James Bradberry when free agency opens in a few weeks, and according to a new report, the price tag will be quite high.

A report from ESPN suggested that Bradberry will want an average annual salary around $15 million, currently the highest salary for a corner in the NFL. Ironically, the Redskins just cut Josh Norman and his $15 million salary.

Bradberry isn't Norman, however, even if both players wore No. 24 in Carolina. Norman signed a five-year, $75 million deal in Washington back in 2015, an unheard-of dollar amount back then. While Norman played well in spurts in Washington, he never delivered on that big of a deal and didn't make a single Pro Bowl in four seasons with the Redskins.

New Redskins boss Ron Rivera coached both men in Carolina, but Bradberry more recently obviously. He will turn 27 in August but has been largely durable in his four-year NFL career, missing just one game in the last three years.

Fans need to prepare themselves for significant salary jumps this free agency period, especially if the NFL and NFL Player's Association agree to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement. The money will soar, the salary cap will soar, and the market for individual players will soar.

Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones seems to be the most sought after secondary player headed to free agency, but Bradberry could be right after that. His familiarity with Rivera will be a factor too. Speaking with the Redskins Talk podcast before the Super Bowl, Bradberry said he would love to again play for Rivera (see video above).

Expect to hear the phrase "reset the market" repeatedly in the days leading up to the dawn of a new league year on March 18th. Bradberry's agents will be saying it plenty.

