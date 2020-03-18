Report: Redskins discussed Cam Newton but team in 'wait and see mode' about QB market

The Redskins won't immediately pursue veteran Panthers quarterback Cam Newton now that he's on the trade market and instead Washington will wait to see what happens with the passer, according to a new ESPN report.

Regarding Washington as a potential destination for Cam Newton, I'm told the team discussed it, talks did not rise to the level of definitive interest at this time, more of a "wait & see mode" right now observing Newton's market. #Skins also like their young guys too, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

Ron Rivera, the new Redskins coach, obviously comes with serious ties to Newton. The pair won many games together with the Panthers and have intense loyalty to one another. Rivera's first ever draft pick as a head coach was Newton, and now, that quarterback is available in Rivera's second stint as a head coach.

Beyond that, however, is that the Redskins just drafted a quarterback last year in Dwayne Haskins. He was far from great as a rookie, but showed real potential during the last six quarters of the 2019 season. In those two starts, Haskins threw for four touchdowns and nearly 400 yards with no interceptions while completing more than 70 percent of his passes.

In that vein, it makes sense Washington likes "their young guys" as it probably relates directly to Haskins. Rivera openly challenged the former Ohio State passer to commit himself to the program -- in early and out late -- and take over the role as franchise QB.

By Rivera's own admission at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he's been pleased with Haskins' growth. The coach talked about seeing Haskins at Redskins Park almost every day this offseason.

There are two rumors that won't go away for Rivera and the Redskins until both players land elsewhere. The first is, could Washington go after Cam Newton? There's just too much history between Rivera and Newton to look past the possibility, especially when Rivera said of Newton last month: "I would never bet against Cam Newton."

The second is the possibility of drafting Tua Tagovailoa with the second overall pick, even if it's an incredible long shot. Until it cannot happen, some will think it's going to happen.

With both possibilities, right now, they can't be ruled out. Specific to Newton, if the marketplace shows few suitors and lesser contract extensions, then maybe Rivera swoops in. That doesn't seem likely, especially with the Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots and Bears maybe all needing new quarterbacks. A healthy Cam Newton is a star quarterback and it seems likely some team out there will make a run at him.

If something strange happens and Newton can be had at a steal, Rivera could pounce. The Redskins new head coach has been quite honest about wanting competition for Haskins, and when healthy, Newton is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Still, if Rivera wanted Newton, this would happen quick. The Redskins head coach has the authority to make that move. That it doesn't seem imminent says plenty.

