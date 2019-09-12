Report: Redskins' Derrius Guice out up to 8 weeks with torn meniscus

If Derrius Guice didn’t have bad luck, he might have no luck at all.

The Washington Redskins’ second-year running back is now reportedly set to miss up to half the regular season with what’s believed to be a torn meniscus, according to the Washington Post.

Guice missed all of his rookie season with a torn ACL in his left knee, which he suffered in the 2018 preseason. He was slow to rebound from the injury, also tweaking his hamstring during the rehab. Guice also experienced pain in that left knee in college while at LSU but never was believed to have suffered structural damage before coming to the NFL as a second-round pick.

Guice’s latest knee injury reportedly occurred in his right knee. Guice ran for 18 yards on 10 carries and had three catches for 20 yards in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles and didn’t look healthy in doing so.

Redskins running back Derrius Guice now has a different knee injury after missing his entire rookie season. (Getty Images)

With Guice out for an extended period, the 0-1 Redskins now must turn back to Adrian Peterson. Head coach Jay Gruden made a healthy Peterson — who ran for 1,042 yards and seven TDs a year ago in starting all 16 games last season — inactive in Week 1 and gave an interesting reason why he did so.

Now the Redskins appear to have little choice but to give the ball back to Peterson. Gruden initially made it sound like Guice could return to action soon, but that doesn’t appear likely now. Washington faces the Dallas Cowboys in its home opener on Sunday.

Gruden said that he and Peterson are on the same page after his benching.

“We’ve talked, he’s in a good place,” Gruden said. “Nobody’s ever happy if you’re the backup or not dressing, but you are still on the team and when your number is called, you roll.

“And Adrian is a pro, and I feel very good [that] if his number is called this week he will be ready to go and play very hard, and he’ll be Adrian Peterson.”

