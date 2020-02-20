Report: Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar still wants out after Redskins wouldn't restructure his contract

Quinton Dunbar wants out of Washington.

The Redskins cornerback told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he has requested to be either released or traded. Dunbar reached out to the team to request a "reasonable contract restructure," according to ESPN, but the Redskins declined to engage in conversation.

News first broke last week that the cornerback wanted out of Washington. Dunbar is entering the final year of his contract, one that includes no guaranteed money.

"I don't know them and they don't know me," Dunbar told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay last Monday. "It is what it is."

Just a few days later, he walked back on that statement, telling Doc Walker that his request was overblown and taken out of proportion. Dunbar told Walker then that he "wanted to know where he stands" with new head coach Ron Rivera and his regime.

Playing under a contract with no guaranteed money is a risk for any player. Dunbar, who led the team with four interceptions a season ago and finished with the second-highest cornerback grade by Pro Football Focus, believes he deserves a new deal.

After the team has reportedly declined to discuss a new or restructured contract just yet, Dunbar likely wants to play for an organization that will give him the contract security he believes he deserves.

