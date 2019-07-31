Reds trade pitcher Tanner Roark to Athletics

The Cincinnati Reds just keep on making trades. After Tuesday night’s three-team blockbuster that shipped Yasiel Puig out of town, they’ve traded starting pitcher Tanner Roark to the Oakland Athletics.

#Athletics acquiring RHP Tanner Roark from #Reds, source tells The Athletic. Agreement in place, pending medical review. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

Roark, 32, has a 4.24 ERA over 21 starts and 110 1/3 innings in 2019. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the 2019 season, and with Trevor Bauer (who just came to the Reds as part of the Puig trade) in their starting rotation, the Reds took the opportunity to flip Roark for a player instead of letting him walk for nothing at the end of the season.

And who is the player the Reds are getting in exchange for Roark?

Reds get CF Jameson Hannah for Roark — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

Jameson Hannah is a 21-year-old centerfielder who hails from Texas. He was drafted by the A’s in the second round of the 2018 draft, and is one of the A’s top-10 prospects. He’s reached as high as High-A, and is hitting .283/.341/.381.

