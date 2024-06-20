Report: Redick agrees to contract to become Lakers' next coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nearly two months after their season ended, the Los Angeles Lakers have finally found their new head coach.

Former NBA sharpshooter, podcast host and ESPN broadcaster JJ Redick has agreed to a four-year contract to become the Lakers' next coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources.

ESPN Sources: JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka offered job this morning and Redick’s started working on a staff to surround himself with experience. pic.twitter.com/G66eVFRALp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

Redick, who has no head coaching experience at any level, is a bold choice for a franchise with a storied history such as the Lakers.

Redick's rise in his post-playing career has been meteoric. During the bubble season in 2020, his first foray into broadcasting was with his own production company called ThreeFourTwo Productions. The company's first content was a podcast hosted by Redick called "The Old Man and the Three."

After retiring from the NBA following the 2021 season, Redick was hired as an analyst by ESPN and made his debut on November 3, 2021, as a studio analyst for the network's coverage of a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Redick's rise was prominent. Inside the corridors of ESPN, his voice became synonymous with sharp analysis and insightful commentary. None of that came as a surprise for those like myself, who followed his playing career.

Redick learned the game from Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke where he was a two-time All-American and the 2006 National College Player of the Year.

The Orlando Magic drafted him that same year and he quickly helped lead them to the 2009 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Lakers in five games.

Redick came to Los Angeles in 2013 with the Clippers where he played five seasons for the team, helping them reach the playoffs in all five. It was in the arena formerly known as Staples Center where we quickly learned that Redick's basketball IQ was off the charts and that one day he would be destined for more than just the broadcasting booth.

Today, just three short years after his retirement, that potential has been realized as the Lakers have named him the 27th head coach in franchise history.

Redick is considered a player's coach, and many inside the Lakers' organization have compared him to a young Pat Riley.

As a player, Redick's career was defined by his precision and understanding of the game. Something that's on fully display in his new podcast with his now star player, LeBron James. The Podcast, launched during the postseason is called "Mind the Game," and it's co-produced by Redick and James' respective production companies.

Many believed it was those conversations with LeBron on the podcast that put Redick on the Lakers' radar. On the show, the two break down the X's and O's of the game and discuss late-game strategies and defensive positioning. Redick and James will now bring that same meticulous approach to the Lakers' sidelines during the upcoming season.

Redick was a sharpshooter throughout his career and is expected to emphasize 3-point shooting, pace and space as he tries to rejuvenate the Lakers' offense.

Redick interviewed with the Lakers over the weekend and was hired just a few days later. His hiring comes less than a week before the 2024 NBA Draft.

Redick will have to learn on the job as fast as possible. His first move will be to hire a staff, hopefully with some veteran head coaches as assistants. Redick knows all too well, the pressure that comes with the high-profile position as the Lakers head coach.

With stars like James and Anthony Davis on the roster, Redick will look to make the Lakers a championship contender both this season and into the future. In order to do so, he will need to foster a winning culture and understand the dynamics and roles with the star-studded lineup.

Lakers fans, known for their passion and high expectations, have greeted the news with a mix of excitement and curiosity. Social media is abuzz with reactions, with many optimistic about what Redick can bring to the team. His reputation as a hardworking, knowledgeable basketball mind has fans hopeful that he can lead the Lakers back to championship contention.

However, those same fans were ecstatic at the prospect of two-time NCAA national championship head coach Dan Hurley from Connecticut taking the job. But, Hurley turned down the Lakers' offer to remain at UConn and chase a third straight title.

Redick may not have been the team's first choice, but in his new role, the future looks bright. His blend of modern basketball philosophy and deep respect for the game’s traditions positions him as an ideal leader for a team looking to reclaim its glory. With training camp around the corner, all eyes will be on Redick as he begins to shape the next era of Lakers basketball.

The journey from commentator to coach is complete. JJ Redick is ready to write the next chapter in Lakers history, and if his past is any indication, it’s going to be a thrilling ride.