Report: Red Wings to name Steve Yzerman GM

Steve Yzerman is coming back to the Detroit Red Wings. This time as the general manager. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Stevie Y is coming home.

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly ready to announce Steve Yzerman as the team’s next general manager on Friday afternoon.

An official press conference has been announced by the team for 3pm ET on Friday, and according to reports, the former Red Wings captain will be taking over for Ken Holland as the team’s next general manager.

Holland will move to a position as the team’s Senior VP, according to Spotsnet’s John Shannon, clearing the way for Yzerman to take over as GM.

Yzerman’s potential return to Detroit was not a particularly well kept secret, with rumours starting to pick up following his departure from his position at GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning just two weeks before training camps opened for the 2018-19 season.

He helped build a perennial Presidents’ Trophy contender over his eight-plus seasons at the helm in Tampa, and now returns to the place he called home ice to attempt to do the same for the Red Wings.

Yzerman played 1,514 regular season games with the Red Wings over his 22-year NHL career, winning three Stanley Cups and earning a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

