Report: Red Sox, Yankees to play after COVID-19 postponement

Good news for Red Sox, Yankees after COVID postponement

The Jarren Duran Era could begin Friday night, after all.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are expected to play Friday at Yankee Stadium, ESPN's Enrique Rojas reports.

Thursday's Red Sox-Yankees game was postponed after six New York players -- including Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela -- tested positive for COVID-19. But there have been no new positive cases since Thursday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, and if the Yankees get through another round of testing Friday afternoon, they should be in the clear.

The Red Sox' first team bus was on its way to Yankee Stadium around 1 p.m. ET, according to Buster Olney, so it appears Boston is planning on the game happening.

There's plenty of juice in this series, especially after the Red Sox promoted Duran and pitcher Tanner Houck to the active roster coming out of the All-Star break. Duran is a promising outfield prospect who could make waves in his major league debut against Boston's longtime rival.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who was set to pitch Thursday's game, is slated to start for the Red Sox on Friday night, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports.

Boston boasts the American League's best record and is eight games up on the Yankees in the AL East, so they could extend that lead to double digits by taking at least two contests in the Bronx.