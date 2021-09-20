Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas promoted to Triple-A Worcester

Triston Casas promoted to Triple-A Worcester originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox' top prospect is getting a promotion.

Triston Casas has been elevated from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester, the team announced Monday. The slugging first baseman, who was selected in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, will join the WooSox on Wednesday for their final homestand of the season.

Welcome to Triple-A, Triston. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XJ45ztSHl4 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) September 20, 2021

Casas' Sea Dogs teammates Josh Winckowski and Ronaldo Hernandez also have been brought up to Worcester now that Portland's season has come to an end.

In 77 games with the Red Sox' Double-A affiliate, Casas hit. 284 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI. He also showed off his raw power this summer at the Tokyo Olympics, where he hit three homers and helped Team USA to a silver medal.

We won't see Casas with the major league club this season, but the promising prospect could find his way onto Boston's roster in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is the No. 18 ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.