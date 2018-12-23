Report: Red Sox 'still in the mix' for reliever David Robertson originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's no secret the Red Sox are actively surveying the free agent market for bullpen help. In fact, it's no secret who in particular they have their eye on.

David Robertson has been rumored to be high on Boston's list of reliever targets in free agency. It appears that hasn't changed over the last couple weeks, as the Red Sox are "still in the mix" for the right-hander according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

According to sources, the Red Sox are still in the mix for free-agent reliever David Robertson. There's mutual interest, though several teams remain in contention for the RHP. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 23, 2018

Robertson, who has spent nine total seasons with the Yankees in two stints (2008-14, 2017-18), is one of the premier bullpen arms still on the market along with Craig Kimbrel and Adam Ottavino. The 33-year-old is coming off a 2018 season in which he posted a 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.8 K/9.

On Thursday, it was reported that the Red Sox are waiting to see what happens with Kimbrel before making a move for a relief pitcher.

