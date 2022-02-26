Report: Red Sox release minor-leaguer Brett Netzer after racist, homophobic and antisemitic social media posts

The Boston Red Sox released minor-leaguer Brett Netzer on Saturday after a series of racist, homophobic and antisemitic social media posts, according to The Athletic.

In a series of tweets that began Friday night, the 25-year-old Netzer took aim at transgender people, Black Americans and said Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom is a "hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following Jew."

Said Netzer in another tweet: "i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons (sic) race/ethnicity/culture. glad that is out of the way."

i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture. glad that is out of the way https://t.co/lbJUoLzQsE — Brett Netzer (@BrettNetzer) February 26, 2022

On his Instagram account, Netzer posted a story that said "release me" – over a screengrab of his tweets about Bloom.

In response to the report that the Red Sox had released him, Netzer agreed that his tweets were racist and homophobic – but took issue with being called antisemitic. In another tweet, Netzer said that Bloom "went to hebrew school and studied the torah growing up but sold his soul to the sodom and race groups."

ill go along with racist and homophobic, but anti-semitic? thats too far. bloom is a hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following jew. https://t.co/qCTdlxhBO4 — Brett Netzer (@BrettNetzer) February 26, 2022

A third-round pick in 2017, Netzer, from Tega Cay, S.C., played 302 games in the minors from 2017-2019, topping out at Class AA.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Red Sox drop Brett Netzer after racist, homophobic tweets, per report