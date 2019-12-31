Report: Red Sox 'not actively shopping' Mookie Betts

The Boston Red Sox will answer the phone if teams come calling about Mookie Betts, but they haven't been searching for suitors.

According to WEEI's Rob Bradford, the Red Sox are not "actively shopping" Mookie Betts despite their goal to shed payroll ahead of the 2020 campaign. Betts has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason as he's scheduled to hit the free-agent market after next season and likely will be looking for a Mike Trout-like (roughly $400 million) contract.

Bradford writes:

This does not mean the Red Sox aren't listening to offers regarding Betts -- who has one year left on his current contract and figures to cost the team between $27-30 million in arbitration for 2020 -- which is why there have been rumblings about proposed deals and interest from around the majors ... But the notion that part of the Red Sox' Plan A when it comes to getting below the $208 million luxury tax threshold involves trading Betts doesn't appear to be accurate.

One alternative to shedding payroll by parting ways with Betts would be to deal left-hander David Price, who has $96 million remaining on his contract. Price, like Betts, has been mentioned in trade rumors with several teams reportedly interested in acquiring the 34-year-old.

Although there's no questioning Betts' superstar talent, there's a chance the Red Sox aren't getting as many inquiries about the 2018 American League MVP as one would think. Boston likely will be looking for a massive haul of top prospects in exchange for their homegrown star, and the fact Betts can leave in free agency after one season could prevent teams from taking that risk.

There's still plenty of offseason left -- 85 days of it, to be exact -- so nothing can be ruled out. But it sure looks as though the odds of Betts staying in Boston for 2020 are better than we once thought.

