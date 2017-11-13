Report: Red Sox to meet with free-agent-to-be Carlos Santana

The Red Sox had a power problem last year -- they didn't have any, or hardly any -- and they appear to be serious about attacking it.

In addition to their reported interest in the Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton (who'd have to be acquired in a trade) and the Diamondacks' J.D. Martinez (who's a free agent), a new name has popped up in the Sox' search for offense:

The Red Sox will meet with free agent Carlos Santana's agents at the GM Meetings this week. — Nick Cafardo (@nickcafardo) November 13, 2017

Santana, a 31-year-old switch-hitter, is expected to decline the Indians' one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer and become a free agent. He doesn't hit for a high average (.249 career), but his combination of power and walks gives him a career OPS of .810. Last season he hit .259 with 23 homers and 79 RBI and an .818 OPS, and over his career has averaged 25 home runs and 85 RBI over 162 games. A first baseman, he would no doubt replace Mitch Moreland, who is eligible for free agency, on the roster.