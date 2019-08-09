Report: Red Sox may listen to trade offers for Mookie Betts this offseason

Seeing former AL MVP Mookie Betts in a different uniform would be absolutely heartbreaking for many Red Sox fans, but one MLB insider said it could be a reality on Friday afternoon.

Sources "within the baseball industry" believe that the Red Sox will at least be listening to trade offers for Betts this winter, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Why would the Red Sox ever trade the face of their franchise and a perennial MVP candidate who's only 26 years old? Morosi noted that Betts has previously shut down contract extension talks, and Boston has the highest payroll in baseball. If the Red Sox pitchers don't age well and continue to struggle, Boston may look to move Betts for pitching and cap relief as well as prospects to improve their barren farm system.

Morosi floated the Atlanta Braves as a possible suitor in the Betts trade sweepstakes because of their young talent. Outfielder Christian Poche and RHP Ian Anderson are both in the top-35 of Major League prospects.

Even though the 2019 season has been disappointing for Betts and the Red Sox, the five-tool outfielder has still scored the most runs in the American League. Betts remains a leader in the clubhouse and a stand-up member of the Boston community. He also recently silenced rumors that he doesn't like Boston.

