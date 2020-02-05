Report: Red Sox, Dodgers, Twins agree to blockbuster three-way trade involving Mookie Betts

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Red Sox and Dodgers have agreed on a trade that would send outfielder Mookie Betts and starter David Price to Los Angeles. Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports adds that the Twins are also involved in the trade.

Betts, 27, hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs, 80 RBI, 135 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases across 706 plate appearances this past season. He was worth 6.6 Wins Above Replacement according to FanGraphs, the ninth-best mark in baseball and fifth-best in the AL.

Price, 34, is coming off of his worst season, ERA-wise, since his rookie season in 2009. He went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA and a 128/32 K/BB ratio over 107 1/3 innings of work.

Betts will earn $27 million this year and can become a free agent at the conclusion of the season. Price has three years and $96 million remaining on his contract. The Red Sox have been very adamant about getting under the $208 million competitive balance tax threshold. This trade should help them accomplish that goal.

More on this trade as information becomes available.

Update: As part of the deal, Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers are sending starter Kenta Maeda to the Twins. 21-year-old pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who made his major league debut last season, will go from the Twins to the Red Sox. Per Passan, the Red Sox will be receiving outfielder Alex Verdugo as well.

Maeda, 31, has four years and $12 million remaining on his contract. Last year, he posted a 4.04 ERA with 169 strikeouts and 51 walks over 153 2/3 innings spread out across 26 starts and 11 relief appearances.

Graterol made 10 appearances out of the bullpen last year, yielding five runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks with 10 strikeouts over 9 2/3 innings.

Verdugo, 23, got his first extended stint in the majors. He hit .294/.342/.475 with 12 homers, 44 RBI, and 43 runs scored in 377 plate appearances.

Rosenthal also notes that, if this blockbuster trade is indeed finalized, the Dodgers would trade outfielder Joc Pederson to the Angels.