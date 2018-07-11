Report: Red Sox in contact with Orioles about possible Manny Machado trade

The Red Sox reportedly have joined the Yankees as possible suitors for Orioles slugger Manny Machado.

On Monday, it was reported the Yankees were showing "increased interest" in Manny Machado, Now, the Red Sox are apparently in the mix for the Orioles slugger.

Boston has been in recent contact with the O's about a possible Machado trade, according to Peter Schmuck of The Baltimore Sun.

"In the wake of reports that the New York Yankees have renewed their interest in shortstop Manny Machado, two industry sources indicated Tuesday that the Boston Red Sox also have been in recent contact with the Orioles," Schmuck writes. "The tightness of the American League East race makes that almost an imperative for the Red Sox, who entered Tuesday leading the Yankees by 2 ½ games. The only question is whether the Orioles really would deal with either of their chief division rivals."

Machado-to-Boston rumors had died down earlier in the season after The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Sox and Orioles "do not match up" on a deal. With the trade deadline approaching, it looks like the Red Sox and Orioles have resumed discussions.

Machado entered Tuesday hitting .309 with 21 home runs and 60 RBI on the season.

