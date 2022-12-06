Report: Red Sox' competition for Kodai Senga includes these five teams

Report: Red Sox competing with these teams for Kodai Senga originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have been outbid at pretty much every turn so far this offseason. Will that change with Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga?

The Red Sox reportedly have been in contact with Senga's representatives in free agency, but they're far from alone. The New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers all have interest in Senga as well, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi identified the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels as suitors for Senga on Monday, so Boston has plenty of competition for the 29-year-old right-hander. Senga also has visited the Giants, Mets, Rangers and Padres but had yet to meet with the Red Sox as of Monday, per The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

Senga is a tantalizing talent: He posted a 1.89 ERA with 158 strikeouts over 148 innings in 2022 for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the Nippon Professional League and boasts a lethal pitch mix. He also isn't tied to any posting fees or draft pick compensation, so any team can sign him outright, and the Red Sox certainly could use the help on their pitching staff.

The way Chaim Bloom has operated thus far, however, it's hard to see Boston winning a bidding war for Senga. The Red Sox reportedly have been outbid for several free agents already -- including first baseman Jose Abreu and reliever Tommy Kahnle -- and all the teams listed above have deep pockets with a willingness to spend.