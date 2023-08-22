Report: Red Sox calling up red-hot OF prospect after Duran injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox apparently will be putting their revamped farm system to use this week.

Red Sox outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu is being called up from Triple-A Worcester and will join the team Tuesday in Houston, MassLive's Christopher Smith reported late Monday night.

Abreu's promotion comes after manager Alex Cora announced that starting center fielder Jarren Duran will have an MRI on Tuesday. Duran, who suffered a left toe contusion during Sunday's win over the New York Yankees and didn't play in Monday's loss to the Astros, will be placed on the 10-day injured list, according to The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams, so Abreu could have an extended tryout at the big-league level.

Another likely reason for Abreu's promotion? He's tearing it up in Triple-A.

The 24-year-old Venezuela native was named International Player of the Week earlier this month after launching six home runs in a six-game span. He's putting up video game numbers in the month of August -- .424 batting average with nine home runs, 25 RBIs, three steals and a 1.477 OPS over 17 contests -- and is currently riding a 12-game hitting streak.

WILY3R❗️



Wilyer Abreu went 3-for-5 with 3 home runs in yesterday's @WooSox win! pic.twitter.com/XJk410a1cX — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 14, 2023

Abreu began his professional career with the Astros and came over from Houston last August along with infield prospect Enmanuel Valdez as part of the Christian Vazquez trade. Now, Abreu gets the opportunity to do damage against his former team in Houston.

Adding another layer of intrigue to Tuesday's game, Tanner Houck is set to make his first start since June 16 after missing two months due to a facial fracture. First pitch at Minute Maid Park is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.