Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas, send down Bobby Dalbec

Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The future is now.

First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A.

Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a first-round pick in 2018, ascending to Triple-A Worchester this season where he hit .273 with 11 home runs in 72 games.

After an ankle injury earlier this season, Casas continued his rise with a hot summer. He jumped to No. 26 overall in MLB Pipeline's midseason prospect rankings, which made him the league's top first base prospect.

At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, Casas has the pedigree to stick as an MLB first baseman. He won a silver medal for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer, leading the entire tournament in home runs (3) and RBIs (8).

With Casas being called up this late in the season, he will maintain rookie status for 2023.

As for Dalbec, the 27-year-old has struggled after a solid 2021 campaign. He hit just .211 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs in 111 games this season.