Report: Red Sox among teams who had preliminary talks about Giancarlo Stanton

The Miami Marlins appear ready to deal star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, and the Red Sox are reportedly among the teams talking about acquiring him.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Marlins have had preliminary trade talks with the Red Sox, Cardinals, Giants and Phillies involving Stanton.

Morosi expects talks to intensify at next week's Winter Meetings.

Stanton, 28, had career-highs in home runs (59), RBI (132) in 159 games for the Marlins in 2017.