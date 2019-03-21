Report: Red Sox 'actively discussing' possible Sandy Leon trades

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston
The Red Sox reportedly are "actively discussing" trades involving catcher Sandy Leon.

The Red Sox have been adamant about moving one of their three catchers before the 2019 season, and it appears there may finally be an odd man out.

Boston is discussing possible trades involving Sandy Leon, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Between Leon, Blake Swihart, and Christian Vazquez, Leon clearly is the weakest link offensively. But the 30-year-old is beloved by the pitching staff, which undoubtedly makes parting ways with him a more difficult decision than it would seem for the Red Sox front office.

Boston opens its season March 28 vs. the Seattle Mariners.

