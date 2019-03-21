Report: Red Sox 'actively discussing' possible Sandy Leon trades originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Red Sox have been adamant about moving one of their three catchers before the 2019 season, and it appears there may finally be an odd man out.

Boston is discussing possible trades involving Sandy Leon, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Red Sox are actively discussing possible trades of catcher Sandy Leon, @MarlyRiveraESPN and I have heard from sources. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 21, 2019

Between Leon, Blake Swihart, and Christian Vazquez, Leon clearly is the weakest link offensively. But the 30-year-old is beloved by the pitching staff, which undoubtedly makes parting ways with him a more difficult decision than it would seem for the Red Sox front office.

Boston opens its season March 28 vs. the Seattle Mariners.

