Report: Red Sox acquire OF Tyler O'Neill in trade with Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox reportedly acquired outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman was the first to report the trade. According to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the Red Sox are sending reliever Nick Robertson and minor-league pitcher Victor Santos to the Cardinals in the deal.

O'Neill, 28, is a two-time Gold Glove left fielder who can also play center or right field if necessary. Injuries have plagued him over the last two seasons -- he played in only 72 games in 2023 -- but his 2021 campaign should pique the interest of Red Sox fans. That season, O'Neill placed eighth in National League MVP voting after slashing .286/.352/.560 with 34 home runs and 80 RBIs.

O'Neill is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

This is a developing story that will be updated...