Report: Recently waived Grizzlies forward to play for Warriors this summer

Add Omari Johnson to the list of players who will soon wear a Warriors uniform.

The 6'9" forward will play for Golden State this summer, according to Keith Schlosser of Ridiculous Upside.

Johnson -- who played his college ball at Oregon State -- finished last season with the Grizzlies.

He appeared in four games for Memphis and registered 13 points, four rebounds and four assists in the regular season finale in Oklahoma City.

The 28-year old appeared in 44 games for the Grizzlies' G League affiliate (the Memphis Hustle), averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds, while shooting just under 42 percent from deep.

He played against the Santa Cruz Warriors three times last season:

-Dec. 15 -- 26 points, 5 rebounds

-March 4 -- 22 points (5-for-9 from 3), 7 rebounds

-March 10 -- 14 points (4-for-9 from 3), 5 rebounds, 4 assists





After Memphis waived Johnson on Monday, Ridiculous Upside wrote:

At this point in his career, a player like Johnson may not want to compete in the offseason showcase. Still, he himself does not appear to be the kind of guy who is above grinding it out for greater opportunities. With that in mind, it would make sense for the forward to catch on with another NBA team in Las Vegas.

The Warriors do have two two-way contracts available and perhaps Johnson is a candidate...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller