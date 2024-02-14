Report: Recently hired Patriots coaches already showing up to work under Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots need to have a big offseason over the next couple of months, and it seems as though the assistant coaches are already on the same page. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that the majority of coach Jerod Mayo’s hires showed up to work on Tuesday.

Chemistry will be important, as the Patriots have several areas they need to address. Developing a quarterback is one of the biggest priorities. Taking stock of the talent on the roster will be important as well with free agency set to begin in March.

Reiss noted that an official staff announcement is expected next week.

The majority of Patriots coaches hired by Jerod Mayo reported for work together on Tuesday, signifying a notable step/progression. Time to start building staff chemistry and 2024 plans. Once final spots on the staff are finalized, likely by next week, an announcement expected. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 13, 2024

It will be fascinating to see how this group collaborates on the field with the organization needing to make major changes on the offensive side of the football.

Time will tell what happens, but for now at least, everyone appears to be on the same page.

