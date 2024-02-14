Advertisement

Report: Recently hired Patriots coaches already showing up to work under Jerod Mayo

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

The New England Patriots need to have a big offseason over the next couple of months, and it seems as though the assistant coaches are already on the same page. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that the majority of coach Jerod Mayo’s hires showed up to work on Tuesday.

Chemistry will be important, as the Patriots have several areas they need to address. Developing a quarterback is one of the biggest priorities. Taking stock of the talent on the roster will be important as well with free agency set to begin in March.

Reiss noted that an official staff announcement is expected next week.

It will be fascinating to see how this group collaborates on the field with the organization needing to make major changes on the offensive side of the football.

Time will tell what happens, but for now at least, everyone appears to be on the same page.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire