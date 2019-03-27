Report: Receiver Jordy Nelson retiring

Instead of looking for a third team in as many seasons, receiver Jordy Nelson may be choosing a different path.

Nelson is choosing retirement

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Via NFL Network analyst James Jones, who was a teammate of Nelson’s for several years and has broken a couple of news stories in the past, Nelson is set to retire.

“After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers and #Raiders WR Jordy Nelson is calling it a career,” Jones tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Now 33-years-old, Nelson was a second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2008. He played with Green Bay for 10 years, becoming one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets, and finished with the second-most touchdowns in team history and third-most receptions.

Receiver Jordy Nelson is reportedly retiring after 11 NFL seasons. (AP)

He was excellent in Super Bowl XLV, with nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though he had several strong seasons, Nelson was only named to the Pro Bowl once, in 2014. He missed the entire 2015 season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason, but came back in ‘16 to start all 16 regular-season games and led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Nelson was chosen as the Comeback Player of the Year by the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers of America.

Spent 2018 with Oakland, visits lined up with teams

Nelson left the Packers last year, signing with the Oakland Raiders. In 15 games he had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns.

He had made a free-agent visit to the Seattle Seahawks, but did not sign with the team.

More from Yahoo Sports:



