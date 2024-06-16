Report: Real Madrid will sell defensive duo if left-back target is signed

According to a report by Alejandro Alcazar in SPORT, Real Madrid has informed Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia that they will be put up for sale if Alphonso Davies is signed this summer.

Real Madrid are considering signing Davies, however, they would prefer to wait until 2025 when his contract with Bayern Munich expires, allowing him to join for free.

This approach would be financially beneficial as it would save the club the transfer fee. Currently, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have a difference of €20 million between the asking price and the offer for Davies.

Davies has one more year left on his contract with Bayern Munich and is asking for a salary increase. He initially requested €20 million but has lowered his demand to €16 million.

Bayern Munich raised their offer from €10 million to €13 million, but it still does not meet Davies’ expectations.

Real Madrid are willing to pay the €16 million salary he is asking for, and they may even offer more if he joins as a free agent in 2025 to compensate for the lack of a transfer fee.

Davies’ arrival will not be good for the others

Ferland Mendy will leave if Alphonso Davies arrives. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

If Real Madrid decide to sign Davies this summer instead of waiting until 2025, Mendy or Fran Garcia will have to leave the club.

Although they have contracts until 2025 and 2027 respectively, they could choose to stay and honour their contracts.

The players have been informed

However, if Davies joins, Mendy would likely lose his starting position, even though he has the support of coach Ancelotti, while Garcia would continue to be a backup player as he has been this season.

The club has already informed both players of this potential scenario. Mendy and Garcia know that if Davies arrives this summer, they will be put on the market.

Interestingly, Mendy could fetch a higher transfer fee since he would be sold a year before his contract expires. On the other hand, Garcia has not fully convinced Ancelotti with his defensive abilities, although he has performed well when called upon.