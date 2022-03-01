Report: RBs coach Bobby Turner departing 49ers coaching staff

Apparently, there’s been more shuffling on the 49ers’ offensive coaching staff.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, running backs coach Bobby Turner is stepping away from the franchise. But, Maiocco adds, there is no indication that Turner, 72, is retiring.

The 49ers have yet to comment on Turner’s status with the franchise.

San Francisco did bring in former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to be an assistant head coach with the franchise. With his history of working with running backs, he could potentially take over that position group. Lynn was already expected to be a factor in the run game after the departure of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is now the Dolphins head coach.

Turner has been coaching running backs since the 70s. He was at the collegiate level until Shanahan’s father, Mike, hired him to be the Broncos’ RBs coach in 1995. He’s since worked with the Shanahans in Washington from 2010-2013, then joined Kyle in Atlanta in 2015, and with the 49ers in 2017.

San Francisco is going through some significant changes on its offensive coaching staff, as tight ends coach Jon Embree and receivers coach Wes Welker joined McDaniel with the Dolphins.

