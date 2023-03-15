Report: RB Jamaal Williams signs with the Saints

The Jamaal Williams era in Detroit is officially over. The popular running back has agreed to sign as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints.

Per Adam Schefter, it’s a three-year contract for Williams in New Orleans. Exact details are not yet available, but the initial reports are that it includes $8 million guaranteed for Williams.

It ends a two-year run with the Lions for Williams, who led the NFL in touchdowns in 2022 with 17. He became the first Detroit RB since 2013 to top 1,000 rushing yards in a season. The 17 TDs broke the team record set by Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

The Lions signed former Bears RB David Montgomery as a free agent on a 3-year contract worth $18 million to replace Williams.

Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams

