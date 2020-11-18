Report: RB Christian McCaffrey will be OUT for Week 11 matchup with Lions

Multiple sources, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, are reporting that the Carolina Panthers are going to rule All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) out for their Week 11 matchup with Detroit Lions.

The Panthers have yet to officially rule McCaffrey out — despite the reports — but they did acknowledge that he “is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Lions”.

Reports from earlier in the week suggested a multi-week absence was a possibility for McCaffrey due to the severity and location of the injury, as well as the fact that the Panthers are extremely cautious when it comes to injuries.

On Monday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule expressed optimism McCaffrey might be able to play on Sunday, but all indications are he will not play.

Additionally, the Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is working through an MCL injury and was spotted at practice in a red non-contact jersey. His status is still unclear at this moment and he is considered day-to-day.