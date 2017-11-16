Report: Rays interested in Jose Bautista

Jon Morosi reports that the Rays have interest in veteran free agent outfielder Jose Bautista. Morosi notes that the Rays spoke to Bautista last offseason before he eventually decided to re-sign with the Blue Jays.

Bautista, 37, is coming off of a miserable 2017 campaign in which he hit .203/.308/.366 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI in 686 plate appearances. Bautista’s rate stats, for the most part, have been in decline for the last four seasons.

Bautista’s agent, Jay Alou, said Bautista is willing to play corner infield as well as corner outfield and DH, Morosi reports. The Rays surely like that, given their tendency to value versatility and their habit of moving players around the diamond.

