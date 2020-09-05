Report: Ravens waive undrafted free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

According to a reporter from The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have waived undrafted free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley.

At Utah, Huntley was one of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12 in 2019 and threw for 3,092 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. He rushed for 290 yards on 104 carries as well.

In training camp, Huntley played extremely well showing confident throws and impressive speed and elusiveness when carrying the football.

With the 2020 season shadowed by coronavirus, it appears that Huntley’s release would pave the way for second-year quarterback Trace McSorley to make the 53-man roster for the second-straight season.

“We historically didn’t carry three quarterbacks, just because you can use that extra roster spot (for) special teams, extra lineman, a specialty player, pass rusher and things like that that we’ve done in the past,” coach John Harbaugh said on Aug. 7. “We’ve had the three guys who we like, and we didn’t necessarily think the guys we had would make it to the practice squad — in last year’s case, Trace.”

McSorley played in just one snap last season. A sixth-round pick in 2019, the Huntley release seems to be good news for the Ashburn, Virginia native.

Huntley figures to be a top priority for the practice squad, once and if he clears waivers.