Report: Ravens have two more positive coronavirus tests, Steelers game still on

Report: Ravens have two more positive tests, game vs. Steelers still on originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens have learned of two more positive coronavirus tests on Tuesday, one player and one staff member, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore's Week 12 game against the Steelers on Wednesday, though, is still set on, with the Ravens traveling to Pittsburgh Tuesday evening. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore’s team flight is leaving, game is still on, but the Ravens did have two more positive tests today, per sources.



It is thought to be one player, one staff, and in the words of one source “not unexpected and not a concern for the game.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2020

Despite the NFL continuing to move forward with Wednesday's game - one that has been postponed already three times -, some Ravens players have expressed their concern over playing with continued positive tests within the organization, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

All this being said, the #Ravens’ players had previously expressed concern over the situation and some are privately doing so this evening as well. https://t.co/Wg5r5PlRNU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 2, 2020

Both of Baltimore's two new positives had reportedly already been identified as close contacts to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The player who did test positive did participate in the team's walkthroughs over the past two days but reportedly maintained a safe distance from the rest of the team and no close contacts were identified. That player, of course, did not travel with the team to Pittsburgh.

Story continues

And to be clear, the #Ravens’ player and staffer who tested positive did not travel. No high-risk close contacts were identified, despite the player being at walkthrough, sources say. The team maintained distance at said walkthrough. All players and staff will be tested tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 2, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Baltimore activated four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Additionally, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram are expected to be activated on Wednesday and eligible to play in the game versus Pittsburgh.

The Ravens will still be without a bunch of key contributors, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, pass rusher Matt Judon, defensive end Calais Campbell and tight end Mark Andrews, due to the team's outbreak over the past week and a half.