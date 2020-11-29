Report: Ravens to travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday for delayed game

Report: Ravens traveling Tuesday for delayed Steelers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

No one knows yet whether the Ravens and Steelers will be able to play their twice rescheduled game on Tuesday because of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks for both teams, but that is the day Baltimore will travel according to Pro Football Talk.

That is exceedingly rare in the NFL, where teams almost never fly the day of a game. But the short flight combined with uncertainty surrounding the game allows the Ravens to wait until the day of. Two more Baltimore players tested positive on Sunday - tight end Mark Andrews and defensive end Matthew Judon.

That brings the number of Ravens players who have tested positive or are a close contact to 22 and has led to a potential disciplinary investigation by the league for violating coronavirus protocol. The Steelers have an outbreak of their own with six players or staff testing positive. More tests are expected for Sunday night. Neither team can expect any help by signing players not already in the organization if further positives occur between now and Tuesday.

Baltimore will take two separate planes to Pittsburgh, according to Pro Football Talk sources, and will return immediately after the primetime game. But for now, the NFL intends to proceed with the game barring a further change in circumstances.