Report: Ravens thinking about parking Lamar Jackson if they clinch

The Ravens are going to put Lamar Jackson on the field during a short week, despite him not practicing a lot lately.

That doesn’t mean they’re not thinking about finding him some rest.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Ravens are considering starting Robert Griffin III in Week 17 if they’ve already clinched their playoff seeding by then.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’ll be welcome news to the Steelers, who could be playing for their playoff lives at that point.

The Ravens (11-2) have a one-game lead on the Patriots at the moment and the obvious tiebreaker that comes with their head-to-head win in Week Nine. With the Chiefs (9-4) another game back, there’s a realistic possibility this will be the case.

Jackson’s officially questionable for tonight’s game against the Jets with a quadriceps injury.