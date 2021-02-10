Reports: Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wants to be traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has reportedly made it known he would like to be traded, according to multiple reports.

Jason La Canfora was first to report the news, while Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Brown will only play for a team that wants to put him at left tackle.

Hearing multiple teams interested in Ravens Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown, who has permission to seek a trade. Based on level of interest, good chance a trade that makes sense for all parties comes together. Brown has strong relationship w/Ravens, who would want value for him. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 9, 2021

Brown tweeted in late January that he was a “LEFT tackle,” which began to stir controversy about a potential trade from the Ravens. Brown filled in for left tackle Ronnie Stanley after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Brown later expanded a bit, expressing his views on why he wants to be a left tackle in the NFL.

It’s never been about the money. I’m so appreciative for this organization and all my teammates. I couldn’t thank DeCosta enough, he’s a incredible football mind and one the best men I know. I want to live out the dream my dad had for me. https://t.co/JhHj4PL2mG pic.twitter.com/bbki7zO9Vb — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__78) February 5, 2021

If the Ravens trade Brown this offseason, they’ll likely expect a haul in return for a player that will be a team’s new franchise left tackle. Brown is about to enter the final year of his rookie deal and has already been selected to the Pro Bowl twice in three seasons.

It’s unclear how many teams are interested in Brown, though he should garner some significant attention. And if he’s moved, the Ravens will have some holes to fill along their offensive line this offseason.