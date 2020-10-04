Report: Ravens T Ronnie Stanley not expected to start vs. Washington

The Baltimore Ravens look like they’ll have to go into this crucial Week 4 game against the Washington Football Team without one of their best players. According to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun and

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, left tackle Ronnie Stanley looks to be a scratch today with a shoulder injury.

Stanley was listed as “questionable” on the final injury report of the week along with seven other Ravens players. Stanley has been battling various injuries since Week 1, including ankle and hip injuries as well as this most recent shoulder issue. If Stanley is actually unable to play, it appears as though D.J. Fluker will take his place at left tackle.

That’s a major concern for Baltimore in this game. While Washington is clearly behind the Ravens in terms of talent, they do have a very good defensive line that has been able to get pressure without blitzing a lot. While Fluker has been in the league for some time and played at tackle, it has been some years since Fluker has manned the most important position on the offensive line and the results haven’t been great anywhere.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fluker has a terrible 48.0 overall grade on 24 offensive snaps this season. He had a 60.4 overall grade as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks last season, giving up six sacks and seven penalties over 14 starts in 2019. Luckily, Fluker won’t have to fend of Chase Young, Washington’s top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, due to an injury of his own that has ruled him out already.