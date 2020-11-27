Report: Ravens-Steelers moved to Tuesday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens-Steelers matchup originally scheduled for Thursday and Sunday has now been scheduled for Tuesday, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

Now confirmed: Tuesday game, Ravens-Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

After the Ravens hit double-digit COVID-19 numbers this week, with more names still to come, the decision was made to move the game even further back.

With the game moved to Tuesday, it’s clear the league was hellbent on ensuring the game was played. Now, the Ravens and Steelers will have a “long” week to prepare for each other. The game will still air on NBC.

It’s unclear if any more players from the Ravens will be available for Tuesday’s game than were originally scheduled for Sunday. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams seems like the likeliest option for the Ravens.

The next step is now moving the Ravens-Cowboys game, originally scheduled for Thursday Dec. 3, to either Sunday or Monday, which means the Ravens will have potentially three primetime games in a row.

So far, the Reserve/COVID-19 list consists of: Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Trace McSorley, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, defensive ends Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura. Cornerback Iman Marshall, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury, is also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

There are reportedly a handful of names still to come.