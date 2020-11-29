Report: Ravens-Steelers game still set to take place on Tuesday

Report: Ravens-Steelers game still set to take place Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As of Sunday morning, the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers is still set for Tuesday night despite both franchises adding additional players and staff to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The crucial divisional matchup was originally scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving. Yet, a coronavirus outbreak in Baltimore that began with running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive moved the game back to Sunday.

Additional positives from Thursday to Saturday, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, saw the total in Baltimore rise to double digits forced the game to be moved to Tuesday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Even that date began to feel murky on Saturday as Baltimore continued to await more fallout from the outbreak and added six more players to the list. Pittsburgh also reported two positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday after placing three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Running back James Conner, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2015, was reportedly the player to test positive.

Despite both sides still dealing with the ramifications of positives within the organization, it appears the NFL is focused on having the game played on Tuesday night. If the game is played on schedule, Baltimore will face off with the Cowboys on Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Ravens could be without numerous key pieces in a game that will go a long way in determining their postseason fate. As of Sunday morning, Baltimore's reserve/COVID-19 list is as follows: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Trace McSorley, RB Mark Ingram, RB J.K. Dobbins, FB Patrick Ricard, OL Patrick Mekari, OL Matt Skura, OL Will Holden, OL D.J. Fluker, DE Calais Campbell, DE Jihad Ward, DE Broderick Washington, DT Justin Madubuike, DT Brandon Williams, OLB Pernell McPhee, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, CB Iman Marshall (IR), CB Tavon Young (IR), CB Khalil Dorsey (IR) LS Morgan Cox.