Report: Ravens-Steelers game is on, Pouncey added to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Report: Ravens-Steelers game is on, Pouncey added to COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will go on as scheduled on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Steelers-Ravens game officially is a go, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2020

However, the Steelers will be without center Maurkice Pouncey as he is being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Schefter reported.

Steelers are placing C Maurkice Pouncey on the Reserve/COVID list before today's game against the Baltimore Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2020

This will make the key piece of Pittsburgh's offensive line unavailable for the Steelers matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon. Pouncey is an 8-time Pro Bowler and 2-time NFL All-Pro who has been a consistent force upfront.

Pouncey joins a long list of Ravens and Steelers players that have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days, causing the game to be moved from Thanksgiving night to Wednesday. Pittsburgh will also be without running back James Conner who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

As for the Ravens, Baltimore reported no positive tests based on their rapid test results for Wednesday, Schefter reported. It is the first time in 10 days that the organization did not have a positive test.

No Ravens player positives today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2020

Still, the team will be missing numerous names when it takes the field in the afternoon. An outbreak within the organization led to over 20 players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. While some have since been re-activated, the Ravens will be without the likes of Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Andrews on Wednesday.