Report: Ravens signing veteran WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Terms of the deal weren't initially reported.

Jackson, 35, last played in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. The three-time Pro Bowler who was one of the league's most dangerous deep threats in his prime started 2021 with the Rams. He was seldom used in Los Angeles, and the Rams released him after he tallied 12 catches for 233 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

Jackson finished the season with the Raiders, who signed him after Henry Ruggs III's arrest for DUI resulting in death. He finished 2021 with 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Raiders and Rams. While his overall production lagged, he flashed his deep threat ability while averaging 22.7 yards per catch.

Can Desean Jackson provide a boost to the Ravens at 35 years old? (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

At 35, it's not clear how much help he'll offer the Ravens, who are off to a 3-3 start. Baltimore has blown double-digit leads in multiple games this season and is apparently seeking an offensive upgrade and another weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson to help maintain its offense throughout games. It's not clear where he'll fit in on a receivers depth chart that features Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.